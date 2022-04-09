Analysts Expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $31.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.68 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $137.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $167.11 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $169.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weave Communications.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million.
Shares of WEAV stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66.
In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
