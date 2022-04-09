Analysts Expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $31.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.68 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $137.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $167.11 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $169.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weave Communications.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.