Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $599.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,453 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

