Analysts Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) PT at $23.25

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after buying an additional 392,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 767,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 306,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 674,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,667. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

