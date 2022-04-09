Analysts Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Target Price at $27.29

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRBU. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 527,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,838. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

