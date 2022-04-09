Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT at C$19.36

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.16 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.82 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.91%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.