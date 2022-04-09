Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT at C$19.36

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.16 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.82 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.91%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

