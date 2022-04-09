Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $31.80

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,490,355 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

