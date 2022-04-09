Analysts Set Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) PT at $17.82

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.82.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELEV. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $848,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
