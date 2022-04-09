Analysts Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) PT at €778.83

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €777.58 ($854.49).

KER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday.

Kering stock traded up €2.90 ($3.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €551.30 ($605.82). The stock had a trading volume of 126,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €606.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €649.71. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

