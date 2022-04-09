Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target at $28.64

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

NASDAQ:MOR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.