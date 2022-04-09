Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price at $42.79

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SGH traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. 1,058,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

