Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 543.40

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 485.40 ($6.37).

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on THG from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

THG stock traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 91.74 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 6,472,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,345. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

