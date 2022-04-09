Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $181.52

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.97. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

