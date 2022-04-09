Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clikia and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia -62.47% -6.61% -6.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clikia and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.56 -$3.43 million ($0.32) -5.53

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GigaMedia.

Summary

Clikia beats GigaMedia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

