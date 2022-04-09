Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.16 on Friday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

