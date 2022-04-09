Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

ADRZY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

