AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT Raised to $40.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

ANGO stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

