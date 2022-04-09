AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $22.12. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 10,387 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

