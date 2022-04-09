Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

