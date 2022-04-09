Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

