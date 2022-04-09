Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.