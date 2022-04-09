Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.23.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

