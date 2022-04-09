AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 12-Month High at $332.46

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $332.46 and last traded at $331.63, with a volume of 6071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $330.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Get AON alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.