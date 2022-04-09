APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

