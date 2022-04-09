Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

