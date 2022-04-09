Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.