Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $11,631,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

