Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $47.94. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

