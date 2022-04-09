ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

ARCB stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

