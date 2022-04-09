Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

