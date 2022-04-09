Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) & Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Head to Head Comparison

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -1,647.99% -61.88% -43.79% Earth Science Tech 5,727.32% -72.13% 4,595.06%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 4 1 3 0 1.88 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $12.40 million 57.38 -$203.70 million ($7.74) -3.48 Earth Science Tech $140,000.00 5.26 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Earth Science Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcturus Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats Earth Science Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU. It has collaboration partnerships with Vinbiocare Biotechnology Joint Stock Company for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop nucleic acid-based therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. to develop mRNA therapeutic candidates for rare disease targets; CureVac AG to develop mRNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates for various indications; Singapore Economic Development Board and Duke-NUS Medical School to develop LUNAR-COV19 vaccine; and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover siRNA medicines for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include hemp oils, vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; and cannabinoid products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store, clinics, pharmacies, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.