Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 373,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 247,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,223,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

