Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,857 shares of company stock worth $29,778,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $102,269,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDST Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $4,779,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 666,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.