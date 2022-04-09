Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $328,777.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.86 or 0.07534837 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.90 or 1.00120957 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

