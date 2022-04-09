argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $323.82

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $323.82, but opened at $334.04. argenx shares last traded at $334.37, with a volume of 721 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in argenx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

