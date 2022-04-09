Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of ARDS opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51). Analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

