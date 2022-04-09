Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives $28.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $3,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

