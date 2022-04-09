Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. 452,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,408. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,870,000 after purchasing an additional 502,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,289,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

