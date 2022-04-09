Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 104,127 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 715.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.99 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

