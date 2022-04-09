Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 109,166 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 224.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,166 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.