Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 123,375 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of National Bank worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.56 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

