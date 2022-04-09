Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 102,161 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of National Instruments worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

