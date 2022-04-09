Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 166,645 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 1,093.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HomeStreet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $930.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

