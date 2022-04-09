Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2,648.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.70% of AeroVironment worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,166,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 918,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $103.09 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,435.19 and a beta of 0.33.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

