Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323,475 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,410 shares of company stock worth $60,828,912 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.17 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

