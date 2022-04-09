Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.