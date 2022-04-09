Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.71 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 909.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $25.89 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

