Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,875 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,328 shares of company stock worth $2,047,378. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

