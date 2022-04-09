Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.24% of GMS worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GMS by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in GMS by 166.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

