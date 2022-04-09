Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 55,632 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.43% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

