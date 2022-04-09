Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 452.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,569.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

